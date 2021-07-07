UrduPoint.com
'Unprecedented Campaign' Against Hungary Over LGBTQ Law: Minister

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief on Wednesday decried what he called an "unprecedented campaign" by the EU against Budapest over its law that bans "displays or promotion of homosexuality".

"Brussels cannot say who should raise children and how," Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing in Budapest after a debate on the law took place in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Child protection is the priority for the Hungarian government, no matter that Brussels wants to let LGBTQ activists into kindergartens and schools, we refuse to do so," he said.

