'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Businesses in the eurozone suffered "an unprecedented collapse" this month because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely watched indicator released Tuesday by IHS Markit.

Provisional data showed that the slump in activity in the 19-nation zone in March was "far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis," with the company's PMI survey diving to 31.4 for the month.

A reading below 50 points indicates a contraction. In February, the index had stood at 51.6. The latest reading is the lowest since IHS Markit started its PMI survey in 1998.