UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Unprecedented Collapse' For Eurozone Businesses

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

Businesses in the eurozone suffered "an unprecedented collapse" this month because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely watched indicator released Tuesday by IHS Markit

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Businesses in the eurozone suffered "an unprecedented collapse" this month because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely watched indicator released Tuesday by IHS Markit.

Provisional data showed that the slump in activity in the 19-nation zone in March was "far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis," with the company's PMI survey diving to 31.4 for the month.

A reading below 50 points indicates a contraction. In February, the index had stood at 51.6. The latest reading is the lowest since IHS Markit started its PMI survey in 1998.

Related Topics

Company Reading February March First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

28 seconds ago

Gov't disburses 100% funds allocated for ML-1 Rail ..

32 seconds ago

Civil Defence dept starts survey in lockdown areas ..

33 seconds ago

Tele medicine Centre goes operational at Nishtar H ..

35 seconds ago

Aeroflot Halts Flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turke ..

4 minutes ago

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.