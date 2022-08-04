UrduPoint.com

'Unprecedented' Fire Rips Through Munitions Site In Berlin Forest

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 11:32 PM

'Unprecedented' fire rips through munitions site in Berlin forest

An "unprecedented" fire broke out Thursday around a German police munitions storage site in a popular forest in western Berlin, sending plumes of smoke into the skies and setting off a series of explosions

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :An "unprecedented" fire broke out Thursday around a German police munitions storage site in a popular forest in western Berlin, sending plumes of smoke into the skies and setting off a series of explosions.

The fire began in the Grunewald forest in the early hours of the morning, with residents reporting a series of explosions.

Firefighters were initially unable to tackle the blaze directly due to the danger of further blasts, with emergency services setting up a 1,000-metre (3,280-foot) safety zone around the site.

Around 250 emergency personnel were deployed to the site.

The fire had spread across 50 hectares by the evening, according to police, but the emergency services were hoping to bring it under control overnight.

The most dangerous zones have been identified and firefighters have been cleared to proceed to within 500 metres of the blaze in some areas, they said.

The army had earlier sent in a tank aimed at evacuating munitions at the affected storage site as well as remote-controlled de-mining robots, while drones circled the air to assess the emergency.

Related Topics

Fire Army Police German Berlin Tank SITE

Recent Stories

Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to ..

Police Sacrifices; Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 Salvini warns of 'Europe's refugee camp' on Lamped ..

Salvini warns of 'Europe's refugee camp' on Lampedusa election stop

5 minutes ago
 Russian court jails US basketball star for nine ye ..

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

5 minutes ago
 Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

7 minutes ago
 US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's CO ..

US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 testing capacity

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on elect ..

Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year: Mif ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.