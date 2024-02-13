Open Menu

'Unprecedented' Levels Of 'near Famine-like Conditions' In War-ravaged Gaza: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in war-ravaged Gaza: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Besieged Gaza's population is suffering "unprecedented" levels of "near famine-like conditions" as deadly Israeli attacks on the enclave continue, according to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Some 550,000 people are now likely facing catastrophic food insecurity levels, while the whole population is in crisis mode, the UN agency said.

FAO Deputy Director General Beth Bechdol said on Monday all the 2.2 million people in Gaza are in the top three hunger categories, from level three, which is considered an emergency, to level five, or catastrophe.

“We are seeing more and more people essentially on the brink of and moving into famine-like conditions every day.”

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) rates hunger levels from one to five.

"At this stage, probably about 25 percent of that 2.2 million are in that top-level IPC five category," Ms. Bechdol said.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out on Oct.

7.

Rafah, on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, has become a last refuge for fleeing civilians.

Many are sleeping outside in tents and makeshift shelters amid mounting concern about the lack of food, water and sanitation during an Israeli siege.

Before the conflict, the people of Gaza had "a self-sustaining fruit and vegetable production sector, populated with greenhouses, while there was also a robust backyard small-scale livestock production sector," Ms. Bechdol said.

There is no estimate of how many Palestinians have died directly or indirectly of hunger since the outbreak of the war. The few remaining hospitals in Gaza typically only record deaths from Israeli attacks.

Israel has killed more than 28,000 people, many of them women and children, since that October day, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The vast majority of the Gaza population has been displaced and the medical system lies in ruins, meaning many deaths go uncounted.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Egypt Agriculture Gaza Died October Border Women All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

16 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

16 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

17 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

17 hours ago
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

17 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

18 hours ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

18 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

18 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

19 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

19 hours ago

More Stories From World