'Unprecedented' Levels Of 'near Famine-like Conditions' In War-ravaged Gaza: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Besieged Gaza's population is suffering "unprecedented" levels of "near famine-like conditions" as deadly Israeli attacks on the enclave continue, according to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Some 550,000 people are now likely facing catastrophic food insecurity levels, while the whole population is in crisis mode, the UN agency said.
FAO Deputy Director General Beth Bechdol said on Monday all the 2.2 million people in Gaza are in the top three hunger categories, from level three, which is considered an emergency, to level five, or catastrophe.
“We are seeing more and more people essentially on the brink of and moving into famine-like conditions every day.”
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) rates hunger levels from one to five.
"At this stage, probably about 25 percent of that 2.2 million are in that top-level IPC five category," Ms. Bechdol said.
The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out on Oct.
7.
Rafah, on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, has become a last refuge for fleeing civilians.
Many are sleeping outside in tents and makeshift shelters amid mounting concern about the lack of food, water and sanitation during an Israeli siege.
Before the conflict, the people of Gaza had "a self-sustaining fruit and vegetable production sector, populated with greenhouses, while there was also a robust backyard small-scale livestock production sector," Ms. Bechdol said.
There is no estimate of how many Palestinians have died directly or indirectly of hunger since the outbreak of the war. The few remaining hospitals in Gaza typically only record deaths from Israeli attacks.
Israel has killed more than 28,000 people, many of them women and children, since that October day, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The vast majority of the Gaza population has been displaced and the medical system lies in ruins, meaning many deaths go uncounted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard9 minutes ago
-
Apollo to Artemis: Why America is betting big on private space19 minutes ago
-
US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written1 hour ago
-
Six injured, one critically, in New York subway shooting2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council concerned about 'escalating violence' in eastern DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Chelsea late show deepens Crystal Palace crisis2 hours ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister2 hours ago
-
Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink2 hours ago
-
Juve shocked as Udinese hand Inter title gift2 hours ago
-
Spielberg praises stellar year of cinema as Oscars nominees converge2 hours ago
-
Trump asks Supreme Court to stay ruling rejecting his immunity to prosecution2 hours ago
-
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting3 hours ago