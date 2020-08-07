UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unprecedented Monsoon Floods Kill 630 People, Affect 17.5Mln In South Asia - IFRC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Unprecedented Monsoon Floods Kill 630 People, Affect 17.5Mln in South Asia - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Over 630 people have already been killed and about 17.5 million affected in South Asia by unprecedented floods caused by monsoon rains, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

"So far almost 17.5 million people have been affected and more than 630 killed by major floods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal according to government figures. Half of Bangladesh's districts are underwater, leaving nearly 1 million families stranded and cut off in their villages. Flooding and landslides in Nepal have left almost 200 people dead or missing. In India, almost 12 million people are affected by the floods mainly in the northern states of Assam and Bihar," the press release read.

According to the IFRC, the monsoon season also makes a high proportion of the population in South Asia vulnerable to diseases such as dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and cholera.

"This is one of the biggest monsoon floods we have faced in many years and the worst may be yet to come as we face growing risks of malaria, dengue, diarrhea as well as this worsening COVID-19 pandemic," Bangladesh Red Crescent chief Feroz Salah Uddin said as quoted in the press release.

There have been also numerous reports about deadly incidents with capsizing vessels, particularly in Bangladesh, in recent months caused by high waters in local rivers.

Related Topics

India Dead Dengue Bangladesh Nepal May Government Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

3 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Urges Gov't to Check Cond ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC slams 'heinous and cowardly' terrorist attack ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.