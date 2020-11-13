Unprecedented Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russia Introduced Under Dubious Pretext -Peskov

Reasons for imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation around the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny were dubious, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Reasons for imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation around the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny were dubious, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The reason for these sanctions was more than dubious ...

the sanctions were unprecedented from the point of view, well, relatively unprecedented, from the point of view of the dubious inclusion of representatives of the presidential administration [in the sanctions list]," Peskov said in an interview for RT Russia.

The spokesman also said that Navalny's case raises more questions than answers, and Russia wants to find out the truth. At the same time, according to Peskov, there is a lack of cooperation regarding the case from foreign countries, and also from Navalny himself.