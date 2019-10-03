UrduPoint.com
Unprecedented Pressure Being Exerted Upon Russia, Cuba Despite Int'l Law - Medvedev

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia and Cuba are experiencing unprecedented external pressure despite international law, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday opening expanded Russian-Cuban talks.

"Our countries are experiencing unprecedented pressure despite any norms of international law and existing international conventions, therefore such negotiations and meetings help us to overcome these difficulties," Medvedev told Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

