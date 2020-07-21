GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Italy's share of the EU economic recovery fund can be difficult to use in practice because the conditions for its use might be unrealistic and even damaging for the country with the current state of its economy, Michele Geraci, Italian economist and politician who was undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development until September 2019, told Sputnik.

Italy will receive 209 billion Euros ($239 billion) from the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund that was approved by the EU leaders after four days of tough negotiations in Brussels. It will include 81 billion euros in grants and 127 billion euro in loans. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte praised the agreement at a press conference after the summit.

"From the political point of view, the EU finally has a common budget, there is a bit of solidarity now, and it does not really matter who wins and who loses. From the economic point of view, I think it is very irrelevant, because the amounts are not so large, even if they look large. The loan is the loan," Geraci said.

He noted that there are restrictions which are attached to the use of the fund.

"So we don't even know if we will use it and for what. I don't think it makes a really big impact on the true economic situation," he explained.

Geraci noted that the conditions for the use of the share of the recovery fund are likely to be in line with the general European Commission's priorities on digitalization and the green economy.

"We already have one condition, which is a plastic tax, that we need to apply, and I don't think it's a good idea. I know we want to be green, and tax sometimes is a good way to disincentivize the use of certain goods. In principle, it makes sense, but in this situation applying this tax to the sectors of the economy that are particularly strong for example in central Italy is not a good idea, not for now.

So, these funds, 200 billion, are already all conditioned to adopting plastic tax," Geraci said.

Another likely condition is going to be the reduction of CO2 emissions, according to the economist.

"We look at CO2 divided by GDP. But with the GDP of Italy that will do minus fifteen percent this year, we cannot decrease CO2 intensity unless we cut it by 20 percent, which is of course impossible. So, in practice, it will be very difficult to use this money [209 billion euros], because we are not capable in Italy to implement those measures. And I do not think these are good measures for now, for the next 2-3 years," Geraci said.

STRONG GOVERNMENT NEEDED TO FIX SITUATION

Apart from the recovery fund, EU leaders approved a seven-year one trillion euro budget. European Council President Charles Michel called the agreement a pivotal moment for Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron said it was historic.

Geraci believes that Italy's way to recovery should lie not within new sources of financing, but rather in improving the quality of the political, legal and electoral systems, which at the moment do not allow the governments to feel secure for the duration of their terms and therefore prevent them from making bold decisions.

"To fix this situation you need a really strong government that does not look at surveys every week to make sure they get votes because otherwise, it becomes a chase for the short term. We do not have continuity of the government, and this is a big problem," Geraci said.

According to the former government official, another thing that must be fixed is "a total lack of competence" since "frequent changes of political leaders" do not give them much time to learn about the situation in the union.

"The only brave politicians are those who are there not because of the popular consensus but because of the competence," he concluded.