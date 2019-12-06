UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unrest Causes Over 2 Pct GDP Slip In Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Unrest causes over 2 pct GDP slip in Hong Kong

Out of the 2.9 percent gross domestic product slip in the third quarter in Hong Kong, over 2 percentage points were caused by the prolonged social unrest, a senior official of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Out of the 2.9 percent gross domestic product slip in the third quarter in Hong Kong, over 2 percentage points were caused by the prolonged social unrest, a senior official of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday.

Hong Kong's economy dropped 2.9 percent in the third quarter, the first year-on-year negative growth since the global financial crisis in 2009, and was considered entering a technical recession after shrinking for two straight quarters, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said.

Violent incidents in the past few months impacted various industries and the global image of the financial hub, Chan said at a conference of the Legislative Council, stressing that Hong Kong experienced unprecedented turmoil.

Violent acts of rioters from blocking roads to vandalizing railways and shops have posed a major challenge to sectors including tourism, retail sales and catering, said Chan, adding the turnover of many shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have witnessed record-setting plunges.

"As the social unrest continues, the situation of those industries is worrying and can hardly improve," Chan said, adding that the local incidents, along with a global economic slowdown and the trade tension between major economies, continued to overshadow the growth prospects of Hong Kong.

In the face of the situation, the HKSAR government has announced four rounds of relief measures for embattled businesses and residents since August, worth 25 billion Hong Kong Dollars (3.19 billion U.S. dollars) in total, he said.

Chan called for concerted efforts from various sectors of Hong Kong to stop violence and restore order and the rule of law so that the economy will be back on the growth track.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Hub August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

9 minutes ago

Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign ..

2 minutes ago

NTC,PITB sign agreement for provision of 400 Mbps ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic pollution kills over half million crabs

2 minutes ago

World to observe anti-corruption day on Dec 9

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.