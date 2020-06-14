UrduPoint.com
Unrest Continues In Israel's Jaffa As US Embassy Warns Citizens To Remain Vigilant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Unrest Continues in Israel's Jaffa as US Embassy Warns Citizens to Remain Vigilant

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Sporadic unrest continues in the Israeli city of Jaffa after days of protests by the Arab community, prompting the US embassy in the country to warn its citizens against frequenting certain parts of the city.

"Protests continue this evening near the Clock Tower and throughout the city of Jaffa.  Protests may turn violent to include vandalism, rock throwing, burning of tires, vehicles, and fire bombs...

The Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents often take place without warning," the embassy said in a statement late Saturday.

Protests began earlier in the week, initially demonstrating against plans to build a homeless shelter over an ancient cemetery, but later turned into anger over the killing of Eyad Hallaq, an unarmed man with severe autism gunned down by Israeli police in late May

