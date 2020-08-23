UrduPoint.com
Unrest Erupts In Louisiana City After Police Kill Black Man - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Unrest Erupts in Louisiana City After Police Kill Black Man - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A peaceful protest sparked by a police shooting of a black man in the US city of Lafayette in Louisiana went violent on Saturday night, prompting the police to step in.

The Lafayette police said they were investigating the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin during an encounter with officers on Friday night.

Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan told reporters several people had been arrested after protesters shot fireworks at buildings and set fires along the road, according to the CBS-affiliated WWL-TV.

The riot police reportedly fired smoke canisters into the crowd to break up the demonstration.

No tear gas was used, Trooper Derek Senegal was cited as saying.

Trayford Pellerin's mother told the media he had suffered from social anxiety and may have been frightened by the police.

Officers confronted the man after being called to a convenience store to respond to a disturbance involving a person carrying a knife. Pellerin tried to walk away and was tasered, but it was ineffective. He was shot at when he tried to enter another store and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

