Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Bus driver Christian did not sleep at all last night after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an extension to the lockdown in his sprawling home city Lagos to halt the coronavirus.

A few hours before the announcement on Monday evening, word spread that over a hundred youths from a criminal gang were swarming through his neighbourhood of Alimosho on a robbing spree.

"Everybody was scattering for their lives. We ran away and I locked myself inside the house," he told AFP, refusing to give his surname.

"When it was calmer, with the men on my street, we organised ourselves. We didn't sleep all night. We prepared weapons, collected knives, what we could find."The authorities insist that extending the shutdown in Africa's biggest city to one month is vital to stop a virus that has so far caused 343 confirmed infections and 10 deaths in Nigeria.

But residents in the usually frenetic economic hub of 20 million, where more then half rely on daily earnings to survive, complain they have been left facing crippling economic hardship and rising crime.