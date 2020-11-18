Unrest in Armenia Following Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Internal Matter for Yerevan - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The ongoing unrest in Armenia following the signing of a ceasefire agreement to bring the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close is an internal matter for Yerevan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, signed a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10. Following the announcement of the deal, Armenian citizens to the streets in protest, with many demanding Pashinyan's resignation.

"The domestic political situation [in Armenia] is not our business. This is a matter for Armenia, an independent and sovereign nation. It has the right to resolve its internal affairs as it wishes to," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

During the same appearance, Putin said that any accusations of betrayal levied at Pashinyan after he signed the ceasefire agreement were "groundless."