UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unrest In Armenia Following Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Internal Matter For Yerevan - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Unrest in Armenia Following Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Internal Matter for Yerevan - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The ongoing unrest in Armenia following the signing of a ceasefire agreement to bring the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close is an internal matter for Yerevan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, signed a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10. Following the announcement of the deal, Armenian citizens to the streets in protest, with many demanding Pashinyan's resignation.

"The domestic political situation [in Armenia] is not our business. This is a matter for Armenia, an independent and sovereign nation. It has the right to resolve its internal affairs as it wishes to," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

During the same appearance, Putin said that any accusations of betrayal levied at Pashinyan after he signed the ceasefire agreement were "groundless."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Business Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin Same November Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

23 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

20 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

53 minutes ago

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

35 minutes ago

England cricket tour to Pakistan called off: repor ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.