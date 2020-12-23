UrduPoint.com
Unrest In Central African Republic Hampers Presidential Campaign - Candidate

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:42 PM

A surge in violence across the Central African Republic has forced the majority of presidential candidates to abandon the campaign trail over security fears, Martin Ziguele, a candidate for the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People, told Sputnik in an interview

"As the situation deteriorated in the last three days, most of the candidate suspended their trips inside the state. It's as if there was no presidential campaigns," Ziguele said.

The United Nations had to deploy peacekeeping forces after rebels groups, which control much of the war-torn country, advanced on the capital Bangui over the weekend following the top court's decision to bar the ousted president, Francois Bozize, from running.

The government accused him of plotting a coup.

"When there is a security issue in the state there is a sentiment of general insecurity which takes over, it increases fear and panic in the society in the moment when people have to group for electoral debates. These are the things that make us worry about the development of the situation," Ziguele explained.

He said security reforms were both a short- and medium-term task. The government needs to deal with the existing security emergency, which has engulfed the most populous regions in the country, to clear the way for the general election on Sunday.

