Unrest in Colombia Leaves 10 Dead, More Than 400 Injured Over Last Two Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A series of riots going in Colombia since Wednesday have resulted in the deaths of 10 people, while over 400 others, including policemen, were wounded, the El Tiempo news outlet reported on Friday, citing the Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

According to the media outlet, Trujillo said the protests of the last two days injured 194 police officers ” 183 of them in the capital of Bogota ” and 209 civilians.

The death toll increased to 10 fatalities, seven of them also in Bogota, three in the municipality of Soacha.

The riots were sparked by a video of two police officers restraining and repeatedly shocking a 46-year-old Colombian man named Javier Humberto Ordonez for his alleged disrespect for the COVID-19 related social distancing rules. He died later in the hospital.

The footage went viral on social networks on Wednesday, causing the police to open a probe into the matter.