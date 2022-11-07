UrduPoint.com

Unrest In Iran Caused By US To Disrupt JCPOA Talks - Iranian Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Unrest in Iran Caused by US to Disrupt JCPOA Talks - Iranian Army

The riots in Iran were part of the United States' plan to disrupt negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The riots in Iran were part of the United States' plan to disrupt negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

"The recent unrest in Iran was part of US efforts to disrupt the negotiations in Vienna (on the JCPOA)," Mousavi was quoted as saying by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Earlier in the day, Iran's special services intercepted a cargo with money and intelligence equipment from Saudi Arabia, which was intended for rioters, Mousavi added.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."

Related Topics

Protest Riots Army Police Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear White House France Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Money September 2015 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharear Sakib's century helps Bangladesh to draw m ..

Sharear Sakib's century helps Bangladesh to draw match

47 seconds ago
 President for a committee to develop mental health ..

President for a committee to develop mental health helpline

48 seconds ago
 NA offers Fateha for departed soul of former PM Ma ..

NA offers Fateha for departed soul of former PM Mazari

50 seconds ago
 Khan's Party to Resume Protest March in Pakistan o ..

Khan's Party to Resume Protest March in Pakistan on Wednesday - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in GB, KP, Baloc ..

Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in GB, KP, Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Under training officers delegation met Additional ..

Under training officers delegation met Additional IGP Karachi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.