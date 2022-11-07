Unrest in Iran Caused by US to Disrupt JCPOA Talks - Iranian Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The riots in Iran were part of the United States' plan to disrupt negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

"The recent unrest in Iran was part of US efforts to disrupt the negotiations in Vienna (on the JCPOA)," Mousavi was quoted as saying by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Earlier in the day, Iran's special services intercepted a cargo with money and intelligence equipment from Saudi Arabia, which was intended for rioters, Mousavi added.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response but it is "not constructive."