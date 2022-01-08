UrduPoint.com

Unrest In Kazakh Atyrau Region Leaves One Dead, 49 Injured - Reports

The unrest in Atyrau region in Kazakhstan resulted in one person dead and 49 injured, including 36 police officers, the national TV channel Khabar 24 reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The unrest in Atyrau region in Kazakhstan resulted in one person dead and 49 injured, including 36 police officers, the national tv channel Khabar 24 reported on Saturday.

The victims were taken to hospitals with various injuries. At the moment, all social facilities in the region are operating normally, the response center continues to work, roadblocks have been installed on the main roads of the city, and security of strategic facilities has been strengthened.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1.

Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday to help bring the situation under control.

