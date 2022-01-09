NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Forty-five police officers were wounded in clashes with mobs in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent in the past days, the police said on Sunday.

"Forty-five police officers were hurt during unrest in Shymkent. Two are under medical emergency observation," a statement read.

Police presence has been increased across the city.

National Guard and Defense Ministry troops have also been deployed, the statement continued. Police said a thousand civilian volunteers were helping them maintain order.

The Interior Ministry said more than 1,300 police, National Guard troops and military personnel had been hurt across the country since violent protests broke out over high fuel prices a week ago. The ministry revised the number of law enforcers killed during security operations down to 16 from 18.