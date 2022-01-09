UrduPoint.com

Unrest In Kazakhstan's Shymkent Leaves 45 Police Officers Hurt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Unrest in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Leaves 45 Police Officers Hurt

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Forty-five police officers were wounded in clashes with mobs in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent in the past days, the police said on Sunday.

"Forty-five police officers were hurt during unrest in Shymkent. Two are under medical emergency observation," a statement read.

Police presence has been increased across the city.

National Guard and Defense Ministry troops have also been deployed, the statement continued. Police said a thousand civilian volunteers were helping them maintain order.

The Interior Ministry said more than 1,300 police, National Guard troops and military personnel had been hurt across the country since violent protests broke out over high fuel prices a week ago. The ministry revised the number of law enforcers killed during security operations down to 16 from 18.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Shymkent January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

10 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

11 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.