Unrest in Tbilisi 'Nightmarish Provocation' Harming Georgia in First Place - Zakharova

The unrest in Tbilisi sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session in the national legislature building is a "nightmarish provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The unrest in Tbilisi sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session in the national legislature building is a "nightmarish provocation," which has done greatest harm to Georgia itself, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Protests swept Tbilisi on Thursday, with the demonstrators opposing the participation of Russian delegates in the session. At first, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as IAO President and Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov opened the meeting in the seat of head of the parliament. The session was interrupted then the building was stormed by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him. More than 70 people were injured as a result of the ensuing protests near the building.

"A provocation by radicals, struggle for power between political parties. politics. Democracy. And I'm not being sarcastic: these are the modern world's realities ... The conclusion is sad, in my view: yesterday's unrest caused the most harm to Georgia itself," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The diplomat stressed that Gavrilov had arrived in Georgia "at the invitation and for peaceful purposes" and had "never been involved in any anti-Georgian activities.

"

She noted that Gavrilov "was literally sat down" in the chair of parliament head and "he did sit down, knowing that one should not hurt hosts."

"And that's what this centuries-long praised hospitality has resulted in. Russian media meanwhile are every day advertising Georgia's tourist opportunities," Zakharova added.

Zakharova noted that "this nightmarish provocation" had been carried out at the height of the tourist season.

"Can someone now guarantee that the crowd instigated by provocateurs will not rush to trash hotels? Who? Who can guarantee it now in Georgia? The Russian Foreign Ministry is overwhelmed with media inquiries: what is travel advice for Russians visiting Georgia?" she went on.

She also pointed out that the events in Georgia came amid the country's "inexorable desire to return Abkhazia and South Ossetia."

"So yesterday radicals showed Abkhazians and South Ossetians the level of friendliness and peaceful potential. Sukhum and Tskhinval got quite an example of how one can but should not welcome dear guests," Zakharova concluded.

The Kremlin has already condemned the events in Tbilisi as "nothing more than a Russophobic provocation," voicing extreme concern over "aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens."