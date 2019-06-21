UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unrest In Tbilisi 'Nightmarish Provocation' Harming Georgia In First Place - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Unrest in Tbilisi 'Nightmarish Provocation' Harming Georgia in First Place - Zakharova

The unrest in Tbilisi sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session in the national legislature building is a "nightmarish provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The unrest in Tbilisi sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session in the national legislature building is a "nightmarish provocation," which has done greatest harm to Georgia itself, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Protests swept Tbilisi on Thursday, with the demonstrators opposing the participation of Russian delegates in the session. At first, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as IAO President and Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov opened the meeting in the seat of head of the parliament. The session was interrupted then the building was stormed by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him. More than 70 people were injured as a result of the ensuing protests near the building.

"A provocation by radicals, struggle for power between political parties. politics. Democracy. And I'm not being sarcastic: these are the modern world's realities ... The conclusion is sad, in my view: yesterday's unrest caused the most harm to Georgia itself," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The diplomat stressed that Gavrilov had arrived in Georgia "at the invitation and for peaceful purposes" and had "never been involved in any anti-Georgian activities.

"

She noted that Gavrilov "was literally sat down" in the chair of parliament head and "he did sit down, knowing that one should not hurt hosts."

"And that's what this centuries-long praised hospitality has resulted in. Russian media meanwhile are every day advertising Georgia's tourist opportunities," Zakharova added.

Zakharova noted that "this nightmarish provocation" had been carried out at the height of the tourist season.

"Can someone now guarantee that the crowd instigated by provocateurs will not rush to trash hotels? Who? Who can guarantee it now in Georgia? The Russian Foreign Ministry is overwhelmed with media inquiries: what is travel advice for Russians visiting Georgia?" she went on.

She also pointed out that the events in Georgia came amid the country's "inexorable desire to return Abkhazia and South Ossetia."

"So yesterday radicals showed Abkhazians and South Ossetians the level of friendliness and peaceful potential. Sukhum and Tskhinval got quite an example of how one can but should not welcome dear guests," Zakharova concluded.

The Kremlin has already condemned the events in Tbilisi as "nothing more than a Russophobic provocation," voicing extreme concern over "aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens."

Related Topics

Assembly Injured World Water Russia Parliament Democracy Facebook Tbilisi Georgia Media Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

3 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

3 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

11 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

8 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.