Unrest May Unfold In Bahrain After Soleimani's Killing - State Department

Fri 03rd January 2020

The US State Department warned on Friday of a potential for disturbances erupting in Bahrain in the aftermath of the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and urged American citizens in the country to exercise caution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The US State Department warned on Friday of a potential for disturbances erupting in Bahrain in the aftermath of the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and urged American citizens in the country to exercise caution.

"In light of regional events, there is potential for spontaneous demonstrations or unrest to take place in Bahrain over the coming days, and possibly beyond," the State Department said in an updated travel advisory. "While we have no information indicating a threat to American citizens, we encourage you to continually exercise the appropriate level of security awareness in regards to your personal security and in the face of any anti-US activity that may arise in Bahrain.

"

Bahrain, an Arab monarchy in the Persian Gulf region, is home to a large Shia community, much of which traditionally sympathizes with Iran.

Tensions are high across the middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible

