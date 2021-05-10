Unrest on Temple Mount in Jerusalem Quelled - Israeli Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The situation on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City has been brought under control, Israeli police told Sputnik on Monday.

Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day on Monday, which marks the country taking control of the city during the Six-Day War. In order to prevent clashes, the police barred entry to the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors earlier in the day. Later, clashes between Palestinians and the police broke out near the Morocco Gate, located between the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Wailing Wall.

"Currently, the situation on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem has normalized.

The situation is calm, police forces are there, ready to take measures to maintain public order at any moment," police spokesman Michael Singerman said.

Nine Israeli police officers have been injured in the clashes, one of them hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent reports that 278 Palestinians, including the organization's staff, were injured in skirmishing near Al-Aqsa Mosque, with 205 being taken to hospitals. Five are said to be in critical condition.

Today is but the latest episode in the ongoing skirmishes that have been taking place in Eastern Jerusalem for several days.