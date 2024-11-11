UNRWA Calls For ‘immediate Action’ As Famine Unfolds In Northern Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has warned of an imminent famine in the northern Gaza Strip, calling for immediate action “within days to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation.”
“Immediate, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access and a ceasefire now are needed more than ever,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a post on X on Sunday.
The warning came a day after UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said that “famine is likely happening in northern Gaza.”
“This is man-made,” he added, raising the alarm about the Israeli regime forces using starvation as a weapon to kill the remaining Palestinians in Gaza.
“Hunger has been weaponized by [Israel]. This deprives people in Gaza of the basics including food to survive,” Lazzarini said.
He added that the aid that was being allowed into Gaza by the Israeli forces, which is an average of 30 trucks a day, is “not enough” to keep these people alive.
He pointed out that the aid trickling into Gaza is just enough to cover the necessary daily rations of only “six percent” of the people in northern Gaza.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has estimated that between 75,000 and 95,000 people are still trapped in northern Gaza, facing the dual risks of being killed in Israeli strikes or starving to death.
The WHO chief also warned on Saturday about the escalating crisis in northern Gaza, noting that a famine is imminent there.
“Deeply alarming,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, referring to new findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
The data, he noted, indicates that "there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas within the northern Gaza Strip."
“We call for an immediate scale-up and safe access for humanitarian aid — primarily food and medicines for severe malnutrition — within days not weeks.”
Israeli's genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has killed approximately 44,000 Palestinians, injured another 102,700, and displaced almost 2.2 million people.
Israel has also imposed a blockade on free movement, which has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.
A committee of global food security experts also said that there is a “strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas” of northern Gaza.
“Immediate action, within days not weeks, is required from all actors who are directly taking part in the conflict, or have an influence on its conduct, to avert and alleviate this catastrophic situation,” the independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) said in a rare alert on Friday.
Meanwhile, the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent media watchdog, said Saturday that Israel has adopted a “starve or leave” policy to force Palestinians out of northern Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli military attacks.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis41 minutes ago
-
Sinner opens ATP Finals title bid by easing past De Minaur41 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year41 minutes ago
-
After hurricanes, two earthquakes jolt crisis-hit Cuba51 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Deadly strikes on Gaza, Lebanon as Israel faces aid deadline7 hours ago
-
Marvellous Marmoush inspires Eintracht to thrilling win in Stuttgart7 hours ago
-
Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football tie after clashes7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated7 hours ago
-
Arsenal stretch winless run in Chelsea draw, Ipswich shock Spurs8 hours ago
-
Troubled Arsenal must 'show their teeth': Arteta8 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack8 hours ago