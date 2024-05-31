Open Menu

UNRWA Chief Says Israel 'must Stop Its Campaign' Against Agency

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

UN Palestinian refugee agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said Friday that Israel "must stop its campaign against UNRWA" in an opinion article published by the New York Times

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) UN Palestinian refugee agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said Friday that Israel "must stop its campaign against UNRWA" in an opinion article published by the New York Times.

"The war in Gaza has produced a blatant disregard for the mission of the United Nations, including outrageous attacks on (UNRWA) employees, facilities and operations," agency chief Lazzarini said.

"These attacks must stop and the world must act to hold the perpetrators accountable."

UNRWA, which coordinates nearly all aid to Gaza, has been in crisis since January, when Israel accused about a dozen of its 13,000 Gaza employees of being involved in the October 7 attack.

That prompted many governments, including top donor the United States, to abruptly suspend funding to the agency, threatening its efforts to deliver aid in Gaza, although several have since resumed payments.

An independent review of UNRWA, led by French former foreign minister Catherine Colonna, found some "neutrality-related issues" but said Israel had yet to provide evidence for its leading allegations.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Israel Gaza New York United States January October All Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

7 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

8 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

7 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

15 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

15 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

15 minutes ago
Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

8 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

15 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

15 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

23 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

23 minutes ago
 FESCO says no load managements under way in its re ..

FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World