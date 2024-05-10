UNRWA closing its HQ in occupied East Jerusalem after Israelis launch arson attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which helps Palestinian refugees, said Thursday it is temporarily shuttering its headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem after Israelis set fire to the perimeter following weeks of protests and attacks.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that while there were no casualties among the staff, the fire caused “extensive damage to outdoor areas.”

"Our director with the help of other staff had to put out the fire themselves as it took the Israeli fire extinguishers and police a while before they turned up," he said, noting that a petrol and diesel station is on the grounds to service the agency’s fleet of cars.

This marked “the second appalling incident in less than a week” following a similar violent protest on Tuesday.

A crowd accompanied by armed men were witnessed outside the compound chanting “burn down the United Nations,” he added.

“This is an outrageous development,” he said. “Once again, the lives of UN staff were at serious risk.”

Lazzarini said he has taken the decision to close down the compound “until proper security is restored”.

Israeli extremists have been staging protests outside the UNRWA compound in Jerusalem over the past two months “called by an elected member of the Jerusalem municipality.”

He noted that Tuesday’s protest had turned violent when demonstrators threw stones at UN staff and at the buildings, “under the watch of the Israeli police.”

“Over the past months, UN staff have regularly been subjected to harassment and intimidation. Our compound has been seriously vandalized and damaged. On several occasions, Israeli extremists threatened our staff with guns,” he said.

The UNRWA chief stressed that it is the responsibility of Israel as the occupying power to ensure that UN personnel and facilities are protected at all times.

“I call on all those who have influence to put an end to these attacks and hold all those responsible accountable,” he said.

“The perpetrators of these attacks must be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable. Anything less will set a new dangerous standard.”

