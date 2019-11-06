UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe - UN Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:21 PM
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Karehubuhl have informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about his immediate resignation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday
"UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Pierre Krahenbuhl, informed the Secretary-General that he was resigning, effective immediately," Dujarric said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Guterres placed Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until the internal United Nations investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed.