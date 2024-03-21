Open Menu

UNRWA Has ‘mechanisms’ To Ensure Neutrality, As Review Panel Presents Interim Findings To UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 09:10 AM

UNRWA has ‘mechanisms’ to ensure neutrality, as review panel presents interim findings to UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received the interim findings of an independent panel conducting an assessment of UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestinians, his office said Wednesday.

The review follows allegations regarding the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which are being investigated by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), a note to the press said.

The independent review group presented the interim report findings and recommendations to the Secretary-General on Tuesday.

“It has found that UNRWA has in place a significant number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the Humanitarian Principle of neutrality, and the group has also identified critical areas that still need to be addressed,” the note to said.

The review group will now develop concrete and realistic recommendations on how to address these critical areas to strengthen and improve the agency, it said.

The final report will be presented on 20 April and will be made public.

The UN chief appointed the panel in February, in consultation with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

It is led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, working with three research organizations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Norway Sweden Denmark February April

Recent Stories

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

9 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

9 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

9 hours ago
 ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

10 hours ago
 PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

10 hours ago
Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

10 hours ago
 US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher dr ..

US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..

10 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attr ..

10 hours ago
 Varadkar: Harsh political reality brings down 'zei ..

Varadkar: Harsh political reality brings down 'zeitgeist' Irish leader

10 hours ago
 ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI, Polio committee's meeti ..

ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI, Polio committee's meeting

10 hours ago

More Stories From World