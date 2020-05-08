UNRWA Launches Appeal for $93.4 Mln to Aid Palestinian Communities Impacted by COVID-19

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Friday launched an appeal to the international community for $93.4 million for critical aid to hard-hit Palestinian communities amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Friday launched an appeal to the international community for $93.4 million for critical aid to hard-hit Palestinian communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"UNRWA requires US$ 93.4 million to cover its COVID-19-related humanitarian operations from March-July. This appeal supersedes the original appeal issued on 17 March 2020," UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency mapped out areas of health care, sanitation, education and others where it intends to direct the funds to help the beleaguered refugees across the middle East.

"Most refugees who UNRWA serves live under the poverty line and lack the safety net needed to absorb the financial and medical shocks created by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are now facing devastating consequences to their physical, social and economic wellbeing," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said according to Wafa news agency.

UNRWA said the appeal looks to avert the most severe impacts of the pandemic providing basic needs such as food, water and lifesaving health care and prevent further deterioration to refugees' health and socio-economic safety.

The agency also needs the funds to recruit up to 8,200 young people to vocational centers to prop up education for up to 530,000 students in UNRWA schools, which have been shut.

As all regions worldwide, COVID-19 has reached every country in the Middle East forcing businesses and borders to close.

The UNRWA serves some 5 million Palestinian refugees between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the Palestinian territories who are third and fourth generation descendants of the refugees of the Palestinian Exodus, or the Nakba, in 1948 during the formation of Israel.