UNRWA Launches Emergency Appeal Seeking $38Mln to Aid Gaza - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Wednesday launched an emergency appeal for $38 million to provide emergency aid to families affected by the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"In a Flash Appeal, the UN Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, said today that it urgently seeks $38 million to respond to the immediate needs and to carry out essential emergency interventions in Gaza," Dujarric said.

The funding will cover UNRWA's activities for an initial 30-day period from the start of the escalation on May 10, and will support some 50,000 people seeking safety in 50 designated shelters, Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on international donors to ensure adequate funding for aid operations in Gaza, the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the United Nations announced it hoped to release an additional $14 million from the Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.