UNRWA May Suspend Operations By Late April Amid 'Major' Financial Shortfall - Mladenov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

UNRWA May Suspend Operations by Late April Amid 'Major' Financial Shortfall - Mladenov

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) faces a possible suspension of its operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by late April due to significant financial challenges, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) faces a possible suspension of its operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by late April due to significant financial challenges, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday.

"I also take this opportunity to remind the Council that UNRWA continues to face major financial challenges. Without further financial support, critical services in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, will be suspended as of late April," Mladenov told the UN Security Council.

Mladenov said that the disruption in operations would result in serious humanitarian consequences for vulnerable communities already living below the poverty line and urged UN member states to support UNRWA's core programs and ensure the agency remains operational beyond April.

UNRWA said in January that it required $1.4 billion this year to continue its assistance throughout the region.

The agency has been facing a severe funding crisis since 2018 when President Donald Trump halted the United States' annual contributions of about $360 million.

