UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Support Food Assistance in Gaza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) China has donated $1 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to provide food assistance to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the agency said in a release on Monday.

According to the UN agency, an estimated 70% of the population of Gaza are vulnerable refugees who are dependent on UNRWA's humanitarian assistance, and the food security of most refugee housholds is further undermined by the challenges of COVID-19, the continued blockade, and the consequences of the recent clashes in East Jerusalem.

"This timely contribution allows UNRWA to provide emergency food sufficient for one quarter to approximately 50,000 food-insecure Palestine refugees," the agency said in the report.

In June, the UN agency launched a $164 million humanitarian appeal to support the people in Gaza affected by the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

In early May, clashes in East Jerusalem led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. As a result, about 12 people were killed in Israel, and over 50 were seriously injured. The number of victims in Palestine has topped 200, with devastating effects on the living conditions of the people in Gaza.