UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNRWA Says US Move To Resume Funding Vital, But Not Enough To Cover All Needs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

UNRWA Says US Move to Resume Funding Vital, But Not Enough to Cover All Needs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to resume funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is important, but still insufficient to cover all the organization's needs, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini told Sputnik.

In 2018, the United States - under President Donald Trump - stopped financing UNRWA, which, according to Lazzarini, nearly brought the organization "to the edge of a total financial collapse." By 2020, the under-funding was so severe that UNRWA was afraid it would not be able to deliver its services to Palestinian refugees in the region, the agency's chief noted.

In April, the Biden administration announced its return to the partnership with UNRWA and resumption of financing.

"The return of the US has an important financial support, but has not been enough yet to bring UNRWA out of the wood," Lazzarini stated.

According to him, UNRWA spends on its core services in education and healthcare a minimum of $800 million, not counting emergency appeals due to the Syrian crisis and the recent armed conflict in Gaza. This financial "backbone" goes to support the 28,000 of the organization's staff serving in the region, Lazzarini said.

Under his estimate, the costs of the core services and emergency appeals will amount to $1.3 billion a year.

UNRWA was established in 1949 to provide assistance to approximately 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered by the agency across several countries and territories in the region. The organization's humanitarian activities cover such areas, as education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Education Gaza Trump United States April 2018 2020 All Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khuzdar bus crash kills 18, leaves 30 others injur ..

8 minutes ago

Zero forced load-shedding across the country, says ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Production Cuts Deal by 11 ..

26 minutes ago

IEA Expects Global OIl Demand to Increase by 5.4Ml ..

26 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 61.3Mln Barrels Be ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Production Grew to 25.43Mln Bpd Month-on- ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.