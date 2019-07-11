(@imziishan)

The United Nations Refugee Agency's emergency plan for Venezuela is currently funded only at 23 percent, and nations around the world will need to increase their support for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country, Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR regional representative for the US and the Caribbean told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United Nations Refugee Agency's emergency plan for Venezuela is currently funded only at 23 percent, and nations around the world will need to increase their support for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country, Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR regional representative for the US and the Caribbean told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have put out a request for some $700-plus million, and right now it's only funded at 23 percent which is - obviously the needs are much greater than the resources that we have available," Reynolds said.