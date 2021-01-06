UrduPoint.com
UN's Afghanistan Mission Welcomes Restart Of Inta-Afghan Talks In Qatar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

UN's Afghanistan Mission Welcomes Restart of Inta-Afghan Talks in Qatar

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomed the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and urged the need for a reduction in violence in the war-torn country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomed the resumption of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and urged the need for a reduction in violence in the war-torn country.

Talks resumed on Tuesday in Qatar's capital Doha after a three-week pause for consultations on a negotiation framework that was agreed upon in the first round of talks.

"I urge both sides to use this opportunity to move ahead to create the conditions for a reduction in violence that will end further loss of Afghan lives and reach a political settlement that is acceptable to all segments of Afghan society," Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said in the statement.

The UNAMA statement acknowledged that the negotiators face "daunting challenges" but that the first round of talks showed the two sides cooperate and produce "incremental but genuine progress."

Violence in Afghanistan continued regardless of the state of negotiations in Doha, with Afghan civilians and security personnel targeted alike.

