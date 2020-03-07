UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet in a statement on Friday called on governments to prioritize human rights in their efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"I understand the need for a range of steps to combat COVID-19, and as a former head of government, I understand the often difficult balancing act when hard decisions need to be taken," Bachelet said. "COVID-19 is a test for our societies, and we are all learning and adapting as we respond to the virus. Human dignity and rights need to be front and center in that effort, not an afterthought."

Bachelet said governments should be ready to respond and protect vulnerable communities from economic consequences of quarantines, self-isolations, lockdowns and school closures that will put many people off work and might even result in a job loss.

Businesses should also play a role and respond with flexibility to the impact on their employees.

The human rights chief said authorities need to ensure that everyone has access to medical treatment and receives relevant information about the virus to effectively respond to an outbreak. Meanwhile, countries need to establish a practice of sharing information on how to mitigate the impact on people's socioeconomic rights.

Additionally, Bachelet said, governments should take all appropriate measures to address the incidents of xenophobia and stigmatization linked to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,400 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, including 240 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. Thirteen Americans died in the state of Washington, one in California.