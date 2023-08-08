Open Menu

UN's Concerns Over Human Rights Situation In Kashmir 'still Stand'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 11:13 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A United Nations spokesperson Tuesday reiterated the world body's concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying "the concerns we have expressed still stand." The UN Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, made that statement in response to a question about India's unilateral action in abolishing the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, in violation of UN resolutions and international law.

"I would just reiterate the concerns we have expressed, including through the office of UN High Commissioner for Human rights, concerning the human rights situation in Kashmir-- the concerns we have expressed still stand," he told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world have been observing the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of Kashmir, calling on the UN to implement its own resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

