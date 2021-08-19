MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which leads UN efforts in defeating hunger, will not leave Afghanistan after the militant takeover, its representative in the country told Sputnik.

"We are staying in Afghanistan and we are fully committed to delivering our programme, response plan, and development work," Richard Trenchard said.

A spokesperson for the World Food Programme's Asia division, another UN food agency, told Sputnik on Monday that it too was reaching out to all parties in Afghanistan to make sure that it could continue operations.

Relief aid agencies have been warning about a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, exacerbated by extreme weather, the pandemic and armed conflict. One in three Afghans are estimated to experience acute food insecurity.