MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A joint program has been launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) to clear agricultural land from mines and help farmers resume production in Ukraine, the two UN food agencies said on Thursday.

"The programme is designed to safely release land back to productive use, including by clearing it from mines and other explosive remnants of the war, to help restore agricultural livelihoods, contribute to Ukraine's economic recovery, and phase out the need for humanitarian assistance for thousands of rural families," the FAO and the WFP said in a joint statement.

The Swiss Foundation for Mine Action is involved in the program, which is estimated at $100 million but is still facing a $90 million funding gap. The project was supported by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and a UN pooled fund, as well as private donors, according to the statement.

The program had already started in the Kharkiv Region and will later expand to the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the statement said.