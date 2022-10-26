UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said Wednesday he has had useful discussions with the US State Department on removing obstacles for exports of Russia's food and fertilizers to global markets

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said Wednesday he has had useful discussions with the US State Department on removing obstacles for exports of Russia's food and fertilizers to global markets.

"I was in Washington yesterday. Very useful discussion with the State Department, with the Secretary, as well as with the sanctions people on (the) work which has been done. A lot of work has been done to remove those impediments. It's very important for the Global South," Griffiths told reporters.