UrduPoint.com

UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US On Export Of Russian Food, Fertilizers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 08:01 PM

UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US on Export of Russian Food, Fertilizers

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said Wednesday he has had useful discussions with the US State Department on removing obstacles for exports of Russia's food and fertilizers to global markets

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said Wednesday he has had useful discussions with the US State Department on removing obstacles for exports of Russia's food and fertilizers to global markets.

"I was in Washington yesterday. Very useful discussion with the State Department, with the Secretary, as well as with the sanctions people on (the) work which has been done. A lot of work has been done to remove those impediments. It's very important for the Global South," Griffiths told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Washington Market

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing ca ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing case against Farhat Shahzadi

5 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

5 minutes ago
 PPP guarantees national development, public prospe ..

PPP guarantees national development, public prosperity: Maah Jabeen

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter what the cost: Prime Minister ..

5 minutes ago
 DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals ..

DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals round complete

7 minutes ago
 Kaira assures continuous support to Kashmiris in t ..

Kaira assures continuous support to Kashmiris in their struggle to self-determin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.