UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN's Guterres Calls To Support Initiative Ensuring Global Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

UN's Guterres Calls to Support Initiative Ensuring Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday repeated the call to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in order to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday repeated the call to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in order to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines.

"It is in every country's national and economic self-interest to work together to massively expand access to tests and treatments and to support a vaccine as a global public good, a people's vaccine available and affordable for everyone everywhere. The ACT Accelerator with its COVAX facility is the vehicle to get us there," Guterres told a high-level event at the UN General Assembly focused on accelerating the end of the pandemic.

Guterres stressed the ACT Accelerator was the only safe and certain way to reopen the world economy and guarantee the most successful vaccine reaches the largest number of people.

The former prime minister of Portugal called on countries to increase their financial support for the initiative as it is still sorely underfunded.

"The current financing gap for ACT Accelerator stands at $35 billion. That's less than 1 percent of what G20 governments have already committed to domestic stimulus packages. To put it another way, it's roughly equivalent to what the world spends on cigarettes every two weeks. Fully financing the ACT Accelerator will help to control the pandemic, restore confidence and stimulate the global recovery," Guterres said in a video address.

He said that this call was not a financial challenge but a test of global solidarity. Addressing world leaders, Guterres said that this was the moment to reject nationalism and in favor of shared humanity.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Vehicle Portugal Event Billion

Recent Stories

Afghan Forces Kill 17 Taliban Insurgents in Centra ..

3 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Refutes Baku's Claims of Armenia ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq Reiterates Commitment to Safety of Foreign Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Farmers can earn Rs 200,000 per acre of sugarcane: ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani youths attend final of International Chi ..

6 minutes ago

Mualim arrested for sexually abusing child

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.