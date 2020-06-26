UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN's Guterres Cancels Trip To Japan's Hiroshima For A-Bomb Ceremony Over COVID-19- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

UN's Guterres Cancels Trip to Japan's Hiroshima For A-Bomb Ceremony Over COVID-19- Reports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has canceled a planned trip to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the US dropping of an atomic bomb on the city, citing the COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reports on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has canceled a planned trip to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the US dropping of an atomic bomb on the city, citing the COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reports on Friday.

Guterres had planned to attend the August 6 event in Hiroshima to commemorate the between 90,000 and 146,000 victims of the blast. The UN chief in 2018 attended a similar ceremony in Nagasaki, where another atomic bomb was dropped by the US military in 1945.

According to the broadcaster, Guterres will not attend the ceremony as current Japanese restrictions would require him to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving from the United States.

In his place, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu will attend the event after completing the mandatory period of time in quarantine.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Guterres said that he will express his solidarity with the people of Hiroshima and Japan ahead of the event.

Many members of the international community mark Hiroshima Day on August 6, the date when the US first used an atomic bomb in combat.

Related Topics

United Nations Nagasaki Hiroshima Japan United States August 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

38 minutes ago

BoG approves reduced 2020-21 budget with 71.2 per ..

45 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Launches All-Inclusive Educational ..

50 minutes ago

Moscow Studying Trump's Proposal to Participate in ..

31 seconds ago

Kremlin Will Not Take Note of Depersonalized Alleg ..

34 seconds ago

Eco-Activists Stage Protests on Runway of Paris' O ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.