MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has canceled a planned trip to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the US dropping of an atomic bomb on the city, citing the COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reports on Friday.

Guterres had planned to attend the August 6 event in Hiroshima to commemorate the between 90,000 and 146,000 victims of the blast. The UN chief in 2018 attended a similar ceremony in Nagasaki, where another atomic bomb was dropped by the US military in 1945.

According to the broadcaster, Guterres will not attend the ceremony as current Japanese restrictions would require him to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving from the United States.

In his place, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu will attend the event after completing the mandatory period of time in quarantine.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Guterres said that he will express his solidarity with the people of Hiroshima and Japan ahead of the event.

Many members of the international community mark Hiroshima Day on August 6, the date when the US first used an atomic bomb in combat.