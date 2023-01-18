UrduPoint.com

UN's Guterres, Germany's Scholz To Speak At World Economic Forum On January 18

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

UN's Guterres, Germany's Scholz to Speak at World Economic Forum on January 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to deliver special addresses at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

Both leaders will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with other delegates on the sidelines of the forum.

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20. The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

Related Topics

World United Nations German Switzerland January From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

42 minutes ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

10 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

10 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.