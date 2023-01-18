MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to deliver special addresses at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

Both leaders will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with other delegates on the sidelines of the forum.

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20. The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.