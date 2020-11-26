UrduPoint.com
UN's Guterres Praises Japan's Commitment To Go Carbon Neutral By 2050

UN's Guterres Praises Japan's Commitment to Go Carbon Neutral by 2050

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Japan's initiative to cut its carbon emissions to zero by 2050 in an interview with the Kyodo news agency.

In late October, Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, pledged that the country would turn carbon neutral by 2050.

"[It is a] very important measure ... I am totally reassured about Japanese performance in relation to climate action," Guterres said, noting that South Korea has made a similar commitment and expressing hope that the next US administration will follow suit.

The UN secretary general also expressed a desire to hear more from Tokyo at the UN climate conference, COP26, scheduled for November 1-12, 2021 in Glasgow.

"I am hopeful and convinced that Japan will also present before the COP26 its set of nationally determined contributions in line with the objective of a very meaningful reduction of emissions to 2030 and the net zero objective for 2050," Guterres said.

The UN chief has been an active proponent of decreasing carbon emission worldwide and building an eco-friendly global economy, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

