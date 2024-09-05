Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told African leaders Thursday that expanding ties between China and the continent could "drive the renewable energy revolution".

Guterres and more than 50 African leaders are attending this week's China-Africa forum, according to state media.

Guterres told the gathering that "China's remarkable record of development -- including on eradicating poverty -- provides a wealth of experience and expertise".

"It can be a catalyst for key transitions on food systems and digital connectivity," he said.

"And as home to some of the world's most dynamic economies, Africa can maximise the potential of China's support in areas from trade to data management, finance and technology," Guterres added.

Guterres also told the leaders it was time to correct "historic injustices" against the continent.

"It is outrageous... that the continent of Africa has no permanent seat on the Security Council," he said.