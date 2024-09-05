UN's Guterres Says 'injustices' Against Africa Must Be Corrected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told African leaders Thursday that "injustices" against the continent must be corrected, calling for the region to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
Guterres and more than 50 African leaders are attending this week's China-Africa forum, according to state media.
Addressing the forum, Guterres told the leaders that it was time to correct "historic injustices" against the continent.
"It is outrageous... that the continent of Africa still has no permanent seat on the Security Council," he said.
"Many African countries are mired in debt and struggling to invest in sustainable development," he said.
"Many have no access to effective debt relief, scarce resources, and clearly insufficient... funding," he added.
Guterres told the gathering that "China's remarkable record of development -- including on eradicating poverty -- provides a wealth of experience and expertise".
"It can be a catalyst for key transitions on food systems and digital connectivity," he said.
"And as home to some of the world's most dynamic economies, Africa can maximise the potential of China's support in areas from trade to data management, finance and technology," Guterres added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia says RT sanctions part of US pre-election 'information campaign'15 minutes ago
-
Harris gears up for debate as Trump talks economy25 minutes ago
-
Greek economy on rebound but many still struggling25 minutes ago
-
The Azov POWs: Moscow's bargaining chip against Kyiv45 minutes ago
-
Pegula stuns Swiatek at US Open as home hopes surge, Draper in breakthrough55 minutes ago
-
Hamas says Netanyahu trying to 'thwart' Gaza truce55 minutes ago
-
South Korea records highest average summer temperature on record1 hour ago
-
Sinner defeats Medvedev to reach first US Open semi-final1 hour ago
-
Trump election conspiracy case returns to court but trial far off1 hour ago
-
Japan boosts ties with 'likeminded' Australia in face of regional threats1 hour ago
-
US Steel warns plants could close without Nippon sale1 hour ago
-
Double act or double trouble? Harris uses Biden sparingly on trail1 hour ago