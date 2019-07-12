UN's Guterres Slams Ongoing Airstrikes On Syria's Hospitals, Medical Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:25 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday strongly condemned the reported airstrikes that have hit several health facilities in north-west Syria
In a statement, Guterres said that one of the damaged facilities included a large hospital in Maarat al-Numan whose coordinates had been shared with belligerents, through the UN's de-confliction mechanism.
The development follows escalating violence since April in Idlib, the last opposition-held enclave in the country.
Some three million people live there, many of them displaced by previous clashes between Government and opposition fighters elsewhere in the war-torn country.
Highlighting the impact of the airstrikes on non-combatants, Guterres insisted that civilians and public buildings must be protected, in line with a 2018 de-escalation agreement overseen by guarantors Russia and Turkey.
The UN secretary-general also insisted that those responsible for carrying out serious violations of international humanitarian law should be held accountable.