UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday strongly condemned the reported airstrikes that have hit several health facilities in north-west Syria

In a statement, Guterres said that one of the damaged facilities included a large hospital in Maarat al-Numan whose coordinates had been shared with belligerents, through the UN's de-confliction mechanism.

The development follows escalating violence since April in Idlib, the last opposition-held enclave in the country.

Some three million people live there, many of them displaced by previous clashes between Government and opposition fighters elsewhere in the war-torn country.

Highlighting the impact of the airstrikes on non-combatants, Guterres insisted that civilians and public buildings must be protected, in line with a 2018 de-escalation agreement overseen by guarantors Russia and Turkey.

The UN secretary-general also insisted that those responsible for carrying out serious violations of international humanitarian law should be held accountable.