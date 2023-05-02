MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday unveiled the key takeouts from the Acceleration Agenda climate pact by, among others, calling on the global community for cutting emissions, supporting emerging economies in addressing climate change issues, ceasing the expansion of coal, oil and gas sectors, speeding up decarbonization and providing electricity access for all.

"I have proposed to the G20 a Climate Solidarity Pact - in which all big emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions, and wealthier countries support emerging economies to be able to do so. And last month, I presented a plan to super-charge efforts to achieve this through the Acceleration Agenda. This proposes that all countries hit fast-forward on their net zero deadlines," Guterres said in a video address to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

The document also suggests that the developed countries commit to reaching net zero as close as possible to 2040, and emerging economies - to 2050, by pooling their resources, scientific capacities and technologies, the UN's chief said.

"It asks them to phaseout coal by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 in all others. To make electricity generation net-zero by 2035 in developing countries and 2040 in all others, while providing access to electricity for all. To stop permitting, funding, and expanding coal, oil and gas," Guterres also said.

Additionally, the climate pact calls for expediting the decarbonization of major sectors - "from shipping, aviation, and steel, to cement, aluminum, and agriculture - working with the private sector," the secretary-general added.

"The Acceleration Agenda also calls for an overhaul of the priorities and the business models of multilateral development banks, so the trillions of Dollars in private finance, which have long been talked about, finally flow to the green economy," he noted.

The document has urged the developed countries to deliver the $100 billion this year to replenish the Green Climate Fund, according to Guterres.