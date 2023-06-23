Open Menu

UN's OPCW Chief Arrives In US For Talks With Senior Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Fernando Arias, head of the UN chemical arms watchdog OPCW, met with senior State Department, Pentagon and White House officials to discuss emerging challenges and extra funding during a trip to the United States on Friday.

The director-general of The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons traveled to the Blue Grass chemical weapons destruction site in Kentucky where he talks about the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention by the US with Under Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Bonnie Jenkins, the OPCW said in a statement.

"The completion this year of the destruction of the U.

S. chemical weapons stockpile represents a historical milestone achievement toward ridding the world of chemical weapons," Jenkins was quoted as saying, adding the US would also work with partners to deliver on their May commitments to provide more funding for OPCW programs.

The OPCW chief also met with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs Deborah Rosenblum to discuss risks of misuse of toxic chemicals and better global protections against chemical weapons.

