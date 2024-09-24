UN's Pact For Future Must Implement Commitments To Developing Countries: Khawaja Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan has called the U.N's Pact for the Future, which is aimed at transforming the multilateral system, an expression of the international community's collective determination to respond to global challenges, and called for upholding the commitments made in the game-changing document.
"The Pact will be transformative only if we translate the commitments undertaken into concrete action," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told the Summit of the Future on its second and concluding day.
At the outset of his remarks, he emphatically warned that "no sustainable development can take place till tragedies like Gaza are perpetuated by the developed world."
Sunday's comprehensive pact, which world leaders approved by consensus, aims to strengthen global governance and tackle key challenges facing humanity, including sustainable development, international peace, and technological innovation, youth and future generations and transforming global governance. It also proposes detailed action plans to address these challenges.
"For the over 100 developing countries, the Pact offers an opportunity to revitalize development and to reform the unequal international financial and economic system.," he said in the iconic hall of the UN General Assembly with heads of state/government and others In this high-level delegates arrayed in front of him.
In this regard, Khawaja Muhammad Asif underscored the need for bridging the $4 trillion SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) financing gap by fulfilling the ODA (Official Development Assistance) commitments; implementing the UN Secretary-General’s SDG Stimulus proposal; re-channeling 50% of the unused 2021 allocation of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights); delivering a more ambitious IDA (International Development Association) by ensuring a robust $100 billion replenishment; enlarging lending by the multilateral development banks; and lowering borrowing costs for developing countries.
The Defence Minister also called for ensuring global economic equity by improving the representation of developing countries in international financial institutions; reviewing the sovereign debt architecture to make it more equitable; adopting an equitable international tax regime; and reforming the WTO (World Trade Organization) to serve as a vehicle for export expansion and development, through preferential treatment for developing countries and avoidance of new environmental protectionism.
"The UN, by virtue of its universal membership and mandate, remains an indispensable platform to propel and monitor implementation of these commitments," Khawaja Asif said.
He also called for bridging the North-South divide and preventing an East-West fragmentation of the digital space. "We must ensure equitable data governance. And, we must capture and control the power of Artificial Intelligence."
The Defence Minister emphasized the need to find ways to ease great power tensions and build a new consensus to promote general and complete disarmament, including nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and conventional arms control.
"The panoply of measures envisaged in the UN Charter must be activated to resolve new and old disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," Khawaja Asif said.
Referring to the UN Security Council’s frequent failure, the Defence Minister said that adding more permanent members -- as demanded by India and its allies -- will multiply the prospects of its paralysis. "Instead," he added, "the Council should be adequately enlarged and made more representative by adding more non-permanent, elected members to the Council."
In conclusion, the Defence Minister said the structure of world order, envisaged in the UN Charter, must not be eroded by the equation of States with non-state entities. "It is only through the decisions and actions of States that we will ensure that succeeding generations enjoy a future of peace, progress, and prosperity."
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From World
-
Japan issues tsunami alert after 5.6-magnitude earthquake2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in New York to lead Pakistan's delegation at UNGA4 hours ago
-
Injured All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett out of Australia Test5 hours ago
-
Starmer to say 'no easy answers' for UK5 hours ago
-
Black Eyed Peas star harnesses AI for novel radio product6 hours ago
-
Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off6 hours ago
-
'Lead the future': youth challenge world leaders at UN6 hours ago
-
German govt, auto industry hold crisis talks6 hours ago
-
'Curious' Dupont eyes position change after claiming Top 14 award6 hours ago
-
As wars rage, UN's critics say global body is failing its mission7 hours ago
-
Man City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury: reports7 hours ago
-
Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation8 hours ago