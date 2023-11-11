Open Menu

UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency Says Over 100 Staff Killed In Gaza War

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The head of the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday that more than 100 of its staff had been killed in the war in Gaza.

"Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues were confirmed killed in one month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on X, formerly Twitter.

"UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs (a) humanitarian ceasefire now", he added.

The UN agency said in a video message that 101 of its employees had been killed since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.

"They were teachers, school principals, engineers, doctors, a psychologist, support staff, sanitation and tech workers," it said.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said he was "heartbroken by this deeply tragic news".

"These colleagues were flames of hope and humanity," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our thoughts remain with their families and all our brave UNRWA colleagues."

Israel launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas fighters poured across the militarised border nearly five weeks ago on October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, according to Israeli officials.

