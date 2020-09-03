UrduPoint.com
UN's Pedersen Commends Syrian Constitutional Committee Members' Mutual 'Respectful Tone'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:07 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday the members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had exercised mutual respect and acknowledged commonalities between them during the latest round of talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday the members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had exercised mutual respect and acknowledged commonalities between them during the latest round of talks in Geneva.

The latest the third round of talks between the Syrian political opponents from among the members of the Constitutional Committee was held last week in Geneva.

"What I noticed is that there was a more respectful tone between the parties in the meeting, and let's be frank, that is also important. And both co-chairs told me that they felt there were commonalities between them," Pedersen said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

According to the UN envoy, he had certain expectations from the meeting but "did not expect miracles."

"I think that on some issues we actually achieved those expectations," Pedersen added.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed last October following rounds upon rounds of mediation by the United Nations and other international intermediaries seeking intra-Syrian reconciliation on the back of a decade-long conflict.

The 150-member committee brings together an equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society to draft a new constitution for Syria as part of the comprehensive UN-backed peace process.

